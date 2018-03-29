 »   »   » Trade Analyst Touts Aamir Khan As The World's Biggest Superstar!

Aamir Khan's global appeal and geographical reach into unexplored markets has him enjoying the status of the worlds biggest Superstar explains trade analyst Amul Mohan.

Decoding Aamir Khan's stature as an actor and entertainer Amul Mohan explains,"Very few stars have the ability to bring the audience into the cinemas by the truckloads like Aamir and his track record is a testament to that. It all started a decade ago in 2008 when his movie Ghajini opened and went on to be the first 100 crore movie. After starting the 100 Crore Club, Aamir Khan also happens to be the one to start the 200 cr club, 300 cr club. The actor holds the record for the highest scoring Hindi film with Dangal at 370 crs which is yet untouched by anyone else."



Amul Mohan adds,"His different and out there choices make him stand head and shoulders above the rest of his competitors. And one of the major reasons for his constant rise is the way the audiences adore him and back him in all that he does".



The number of people who know Aamir Khan by his name and face is gigantic. The actor has a phenomenal fan following in India and China respectively. With the combined population of 1.4 billion and 1.35 billion in China and India respectively, Aamir Khan is the biggest Superstar globally and geographically.



He further informs,"Aamir Khan also happens to be the only actor with 3 films in the Top 5 films with highest worldwide collections.With every next movie, Aamir Khan has only has bettered the number barring a few offs. It is 2018 now and the audience not only in the metros but pan India have a lot of options. Options for different kinds of movies and television shows and other things which they're no longer consuming in a movie theatre or their television screens. In a world like that, Aamir is still the constant in bringing the audience to a cinema hall."



Aamir Khan's PK when it was released in China, it was a decent success, but when his Dangal released in China it had broken all records there.



Aamir was hailed for his power-packed performance in the film, and Dangal instantly made Aamir Khan a megastar in China.



As a matter of fact, Chinese IMDB ranked Dangal their No.1 film and ranked Aamir Khan as No. 1 foreign actor.



The massive success of Secret Superstar in China added one more feather to Aamir's cap and cemented the fact that Aamir is the biggest foreign movie star in China.



Aamir's films have a universal appeal as it's not targeted towards a particular age group or region in terms of content. His films resonate with people around the globe.



The actor is currently working on two highly anticipated projects which includes 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and the magnum opus Mahabharat which will be a three-part series.



With a massive fan following which amounts approximately to 3 billion people, and audience from other countries across the globe watching Aamir Khan's film, we can easily deduce that Aamir is the biggest superstar in the world.