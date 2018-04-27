 »   »   » Tripura CM Biplab Deb Attacks Diana Hayden’s Miss World Victory & Said THIS About Aishwarya Rai!

Related Articles
The Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb said that Diana Hayden did not deserve to win the Miss World title and heaped praises only on Aishwarya Rai saying that she's the only one who actually deserved to win the crown. He even called Aishwarya Rai a "quintessential Indian woman" and looked down upon Diana Hayden.
"Indian beauty should ideally look like Goddesses Lakshmi and Saraswati. Diana Hayden did not deserve to win the Miss World crown. Actually, it was part of a fixed plan which was hatched keeping in mind the interests of the international market. Aishwarya Rai's victory was well deserved as she represents the quintessential Indian woman," TOI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.
Chief Minister Biplab Deb Further Ranted
"Indian women did not use cosmetics or shampoo. We washed our hair with ‘methi' water to prevent hairfall and bathed with mud. Beauty contest organisers are international marketing mafia that tried to capture a market of 125 crore Indians with their move."
CM's Media Advisor Sanjay Mishra Clarified Biplab Deb's Weird Statement
"The chief minister made the remark on Diana Hayden in the context of how international cosmetic companies fix the outcome of beauty pageants to capture the market in a particular country. The chief minister was only trying to promote India's own traditional ways."
Internet Existed In Ancient India!
Apart from the Diana Hayden and Aishwarya Rai statements, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb previously stated that the Internet was first invented in ancient India and had satellite communications as well during those days.
Here's What CM Biplab Deb Said
"Communication was possible because our technology was sophisticated and developed during those times. We had internet and a satellite communication system. It is not like internet or media wasn't available in the age of Mahabharata."
