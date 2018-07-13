English
 »   »   »  Trishala Dutt Opens Up About Her Father Sanjay Dutt; Says Her Temper & Attitude Is Like Him!

Trishala Dutt Opens Up About Her Father Sanjay Dutt; Says Her Temper & Attitude Is Like Him!

    Instagram recently started a new feature called 'ask me any question' and our B-town brigade are totally diggin' into it. Sanjay Dutt is a doting father to his daughters Iqra and Trishala and had previously even mentioned that he would go to great lengths to fulfill their wishes. Trishala was recently seen using the new Instagram feature where fans asked her questions about her equation with her father Sanjay Dutt.

    Without mincing her words, Trishala opened like never-before and gave heart-felt answers to whatever she was being asked. Here's what she had to share with her Instafam-

    Trishala On How It Feels To Be 'Sanjay Dutt's Daughter'

    The star kid replied, "Honestly, it feels normal. He's like any other father. When I'm with him, it feels like I'm with my dad. It doesn't feel any different than wht you probably feel when you are with your father."

    Sanjay Dutt Is Very Funny

    Trishala further revealed that her father Sanjay Dutt is "actually very funny" and that she admires his sense of humour.

    Is Trishala Like Her Mother Or Her Father?

    When asked if she's more like her mother or father, Trishala said: "My attitude and temper is like my dad. My kindness, gentleness and loving side is from my mom."

    Trishala Is Badass Like Her Dad

    Trishala further added, "My giving side and style is from both my parents," and said that in "certain aspects" she's "badass like her dad."

    On How It Feels To Be Living Without Her Parents

    "It's fine, I guess. I never lived with them to begin with (I did but I was so young I don't remember much) so I can't really answer how it feels living without them."

    Wait, What She's Not Interested In Following Her Dad's Footsteps!

    When a fan asked her, "If Bollywood offers you a good movie what would be your reply?' To this, she said, "Thank you, But No."

    Story first published: Friday, July 13, 2018, 17:03 [IST]
