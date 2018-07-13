 »   »   »  Trishala Dutt Opens Up About Her Father Sanjay Dutt; Says Her Temper & Attitude Is Like Him!

Trishala On How It Feels To Be 'Sanjay Dutt's Daughter'

The star kid replied, "Honestly, it feels normal. He's like any other father. When I'm with him, it feels like I'm with my dad. It doesn't feel any different than wht you probably feel when you are with your father."

Sanjay Dutt Is Very Funny

Trishala further revealed that her father Sanjay Dutt is "actually very funny" and that she admires his sense of humour.

Is Trishala Like Her Mother Or Her Father?

When asked if she's more like her mother or father, Trishala said: "My attitude and temper is like my dad. My kindness, gentleness and loving side is from my mom."

Trishala Is Badass Like Her Dad

Trishala further added, "My giving side and style is from both my parents," and said that in "certain aspects" she's "badass like her dad."

On How It Feels To Be Living Without Her Parents

"It's fine, I guess. I never lived with them to begin with (I did but I was so young I don't remember much) so I can't really answer how it feels living without them."

Wait, What She's Not Interested In Following Her Dad's Footsteps!

When a fan asked her, "If Bollywood offers you a good movie what would be your reply?' To this, she said, "Thank you, But No."