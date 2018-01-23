 »   »   » Trishala Dutt Looks HOT & SIZZLING In Her Latest Pictures! View Here

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is living the life at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai and has been posting stunning pictures on her Instagram handle with the backdrop of the lovely beach and the sun shining right through. The pretty lady Trishala is seen sporting a white dress and looks drop-dead gorgeous!
Also, Trishala Dutt shared several images of herself having a good time with her daddy dearest Sanjay Dutt and more than herself, she has posted pics of her father. Sure, she loves her daddy to the moon and back! View the pictures below...
Trishala Dutt
Trishala Dutt looks hot and sizzling in this picture! Doesn't she folks?
The Palm Jumeirah
The lovely Trishala Dutt is currently holidaying at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.
She's Worth It
The sun, sand, beach and Trishala Dutt makes this picture totally worth it.
Sunset In Abu Dhabi
Trishala Dutt enjoys the sunset in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The sun rays are directly falling towards her.
Stunning Beauty
Don't you think Trishala Dutt will make a stunning Bollywood beauty if she decides to enter the film industry?
Pretty Lady
As the days pass, Trishala Dutt is actually getting hotter and hotter!
In The Limelight
The leggy lass has been getting all the attention these days and people are flocking towards her social media handle.
American Girl
Trishala Dutt is currently in the United States and visits India often to meet her daddy Sanjay Dutt.
Happy Family!
When she's in India, she doesn't miss a chance to meet her entire family as well.
But First, Selfie!
No matter where you are or what you do, it's always important to take click a selfie first.
Daddy Dearest
Trishala Dutt loves her daddy Sanjay Dutt to the moon and back and her social media handle is filled with pictures of him.
India Next?
We guess right after her Dubai holiday, Trishala Dutt will straight away fly to India to meet her father Sanjay Dutt.
Lots Of Pics
When she's in India, expect tons and tons of pictures with her father. She absolutely loves him.