 »   »   »  TRIVIA: Team Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Researched For 2 Years For Designing The Film's Look!

The makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero have researched for two long years for designing the look of a superhero.

The film's team was keen on keeping the look unique and authentic, for the same they underwent a lot of research and development.



The makers did tremendous research to design a perfect costume and especially the mask. It took them two years to get the right look and feel of the mask for the Superhero look.



There were multiple experiments done and several models were made from Plaster of Paris before the final look was finalized.



Apart from the look, there was a detailed research which also underwent in the making of the film.



Speaking about the film, Harshvardhan told DNA, " The film is about water mafia. I firmly believe that no film will immensely change the way you live your life, but even if it puts a thought in your brain or plant a seed then next time if you do something wrong or corrupt one would think how many people will be affected by it. Mahatma Gandhi said be the change you want to see in the world and this film takes lot of inspiration from that."



Starring Harshvardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Paniyuli and Ashish Verma as friends, 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero' stars Nishikant Kamat in a negative role as an MLA who turns their life upside down.



After garnering immense accolades from the audience and critics alike for 'Udaan' and 'Lootera' amongst others, Vikramaditya Motwane is all set to deliver yet another gripping story.



The trailer of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero encompasses humor, drama, action, and tragedy making the trailer an interesting watch.



The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never before seen locations in and around Mumbai.



Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 1st June, 2018.



The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap.