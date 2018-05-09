 »   »   » Trolls Just Wanna Have Fun During Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding!

Related Articles
It's always a lot of fun on Twitter when a celebrity gets married, as the trolls come out in the open and make the most creative and funny posts. The replies to the posts are even more hilarious and indeed, the trolls can sometimes make things light and bring a smile on our faces. Beat this, AIB comedian Tanmay Bhatt tweets "Can't believe Sonam Kapoor actually got married to promote Veere Di Wedding, insane how far movie promotions have come".
For which a user replied even funnier as, "Yash Chopra died to promote Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Top that!!" It looks like Twitterati was in competition mode on who delivers the best trolls during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding and of course, as long as its funny and in a good way, nobody's complaining! Check out the trolls below...
AIB's Tanmay Bhat
AIB comedian Tanmay Bhat can make a joke out of everything and he did just that during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding.
Rs 101 Envelope
This user jokes around saying that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will regret not inviting him to their wedding as he was ready to gift them Rs 101 in the envelope.
Attending The Wedding 'In Spirit'
The user says he saw so much of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding pictures, that he felt he's physically present there.
So True!
Nobody has seen these many pictures of their own wedding, but got to see a barrage of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding pictures.
Trolls Wanna Have Fun
Trolls made the most out of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding, but thankfully it was all in good spirits and celebratory mood.
Taimur Stole Sonam's Thunder
Taimur Ali Khan was really the highlight during Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding.
