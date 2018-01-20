 »   »   » TRUE SUPERSTARS! Bollywood's Three Khans- Shahrukh, Salman & Aamir Are Light Years Ahead Of The Rest

The Three Khans, have been ruling the Hindi film industry for over 25 years and still going strong with an impressive slate of films set to release in 2018.

Salman Khan will continue with his streak of delivering entertaining films during the Eid weekend this year as well with Race 3, Aamir Khan is set to arrive during the Diwali weekend with one of its kind action adventure, Thugs of Hindostan. Shahrukh Khan, on the other hand, will be a dwarf in director Aanand L Rai's next film titled Zero, which is slated to the hit the big screen during the Christmas weekend.

Over the years, the Khan Trio has built a massive fan base which spreads across the globe and is not restricted to India. Despite the media pitching the three Khan's against each other ever since the 90's, their working pattern is diametrically different, which makes each one of them unique. Such is their audience appeal that a mere film announcement starring either of them becomes the talking point in the town.

Over the years, Shahrukh Khan has been credited for putting the Hindi film industry on the global map. There are several countries in the world wherein Bollywood is synonymous with the 'Baadshah of Bollywood'.

Fans from different countries visit India in November on Shahrukh's birthday, just to get a glimpse of their star. Khan's previous few releases, Dilwale ($26.58 million), My Name Is Khan ($22.61 million), Chennai Express ($19.39 million) and Happy New Year (16.71 million) find a place in top 10 highest grossing films of all time in the overseas markets. SRK, who is known to be a great speaker, has been honoured by several institutes abroad for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Be it consistently delivering all-time grossers in India, or setting new benchmarks in China, Aamir Khan is known to make the unconventional things conventional. Khan explored the Chinese market with the release of 3 Idiots and ever since then, the actor never looked back.

Aamir expanded his market in China with every passing release and the same reflected in the Box-Office collections of the films as well. Dangal ($194 million), PK ($19.5 million), Dhoom 3 ($4 million) and 3 Idiots ($2.5 million) hold the record of being four of the highest grossing Bollywood films of all time in the Chinese market.

As a part of film promotions, Aamir Khan visited China last year, and he was given a warm welcome by his Chinese fans, who turned up in large numbers at Beijing Airport. Secret Superstar, which saw him in a very special role, is expected to release in China soon and going by the excitement among the Chinese audience taking the film, we won't be surprised if Aamir Khan yet again takes the Chinese Box-Office by storm. China apart, Aamir Khan also explored other territories like Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan to name a few and the audiences showered their love on his films with open hearts. With Dangal setting new records at the Box Office in China last year, an online portal, IMDB China named Aamir Khan the number 1 foreign star in the country.

Salman Khan is currently riding high the success of Tiger Zinda Hai, which is his third film to collect more than Rs 300 crore at the Box-Office in India, the other two being Sultan (Rs 301 crore) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 320 crore). The film is the 9th Blockbuster for Khan in the last 7 years, which speaks a lot about the kind of love he has received from the audience.

Apart from emerging the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year in India, Tiger Zinda Hai is also the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year in the overseas market as the film has collected approximately $17 million and still going strong. Salman, over the years, has attained the status of being one of the most celebrated superstars in India.

Despite several other stars having their films up for release this year, the trade analysts this year have pegged Thugs of Hindostan, Race 3 and Zero to emerge three of the biggest hits this year, which speaks enough about the kind of status enjoyed by the three Khan's in the industry, which is not expected to end anytime soon. This proves that Khan's are light years ahead when it comes to showbiz and stardom.