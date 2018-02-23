 »   »   » TRUTH IS OUT! Salman Khan's Reason For Being UNMARRIED Will Leave You SHELL-SHOCKED

The Reason Came As A Shock To Us

As per a Pinkvilla report, at a recent event when Salman was asked the quintessential marriage question, the actor quipped, "Marriage has become such a big thing. You spend lakhs and lakhs and crores of money in getting somebody married. I can't afford. That's the reason I am a single man."



Being Witty

He further added that his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan, got married in just Rs 180 and hence has been able to bring his 5 kids up.



Salman Is Curious To Know About This

Recently in one of TV interviews when he was asked about his marriage, Salman had answered, "I am very much delighted to see so many people care about my marriage and are worried about it. However, it wonders me that, what will be the benefit of people from my marriage? Nothing. So there's no as such answer. Neither it's no nor it's yes and not even may be. But when it will happen, it will or may be it will not take place."



His Blunt Reply

Earlier when quizzed about his plans of settling down, Salman said, "Now, say if someone comes and asks me something straight up, like this whole marriage shit. They're really not interested, you know that. They just want to chhapo that marriage thingy. That pisses me off. For me, I think marriage is a waste of money!"



Wait, What! He Doesn't Believe In Love

"I don't believe in love at all. I don't think there's any reason for the word 'love' to exist. The word is 'need'. It depends on whose need is more. Or who you might need at some point. But she may not need you at all. This can also turn the other way round when you don't need her sometimes. So, basically, the need has got to be equal at all times. Which may or may not happen."



Salman On Speculations About His Marriage With Rumoured Flame Iulia Vantur

Rumours flew thick when Salman attended Preity Zinta's marriage reception with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Later when a leading daily asked the superstar about the speculations, he had lashed out, "Yes, we did go to that party, but am I not allowed to go anywhere with anybody? So, if I am seen outside with any woman, will I be married off to her?



One has to understand one's responsibility towards a woman. The media keeps saying, "Salman will get married on this date or that date." But when it (marriage) doesn't happen, it's only the girl who suffers. Aise bolke aapne uski izzat ki dhajjiyan hi udaa di (you have stripped her of all her respect).



They (the media) have dishonoured a woman regardless of whether she is an Indian or a foreigner. In such cases, the media gives hope to the woman and puts pressure on me. And this is not good; I also look like an insensitive person, who is not interested in getting married."





