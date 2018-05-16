 »   »   » Tubelight's Failure To Be Blamed? Salman Khan Breaks Silence On Rejecting Remo D Souza's Dance Film

Here''s What Salman Said..

Asked if the failure of Tubelight was the reason for not doing the film, Khan told reporters, "Yeah. It did very badly. But it has still done much better than rest of the films, which I am really happy about. Even though we returned a lot of money, we had a lot of money to make in 'Race 3'."



He Further Added..

"So, if you consider that a disaster, then I am really honoured and privileged to be in that position that my Rs 100 core plus films are considered disasters," he further added.



Salman's Quirky Take On Working With Remo

Asked again about why the dance film with D'Souza was shelved, the superstar said, "So, first I worked with Munni (Harshaali Malhotra in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan') then with Matin (Rey Tanguin 'Tubelight'). So, I thought let's give kids a break and let me work with adults. Kids will grow up and can anyway work later."



How Salman Khan Ended Up Signing Race 3?

When asked how did he come on board for the franchise, Salman told reporters, "Race 3 script was offered to me two years ago but I didn't think I fit in the genre. I asked Ramesh Taurani to make some changes because I didn't fit in that genre. Once that was done, I thought it would be actually a lot of fun to do this film."



Race 3 is Salman's First 'Musical-Action Bonanza'.

The 52-year-old superstar said this is the first time where he will be seen in a full blown 'musical-action bonanza'.



"Earlier, we used to have a 'musical action bonanza' which hasn't come in a while. A film with big scale music, emotion, action, youth kind, which you watch, whistle in the end and go back home happy. This is one of those films, which I've never done at all," he added.







Did Salman Special Treatment Being The Superstar?

Salman said no one has been favoured in the film on the basis of their stardom. "We didn't go for the star value, we went with the characters. They should justify that. It doesn't matter who's doing well and who isn't. Everyone has been treated equally in the film. Once you watch it, you'll realise this," Salman said.



Remo On Directing A Multi-Starrer Film

Remo said handling so many stars on set was not difficult as the script was very well etched out. "Salman had heard the script two years ago, I came in later. Then we all worked on the script and made necessary changes. The script was so brilliantly written, all the characters were etched out," he said.

