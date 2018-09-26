 »   »   »  Tumbbad Trailer: This Film Starring Sohum Shah Will Leave You With Goosebumps!

Tumbbad Trailer: Sohum Shah & Aanand L Rai's mystery film | FilmiBeat

After the intriguing teaser of Tumbbad, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film and boy, right from its first frame, it keeps you hooked! It gives you a glimpse of a mysterious place called Tumbbad and leaves you with various questions in your mind about the puzzle around it. It holds a mayhem to the treasure that is protected by a spirit and how one man's greed brings out the worst.

The film stars Sohum Shah and the trailer looks quite interesting. Haven't watched it yet? Fret not, we have got it right here for you folks! Superstar Shahrukh Khan too tweeted about this trailer and wrote, "Saw bits of this extremely well-crafted film. A genre we normally don't push boundaries in. Wishing my friends the best with this venture and hope u all watch it and enjoy it."







Earlier in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat, Sohum Shah opened up about Tumbbad and said, "Tumbbad is not just a horror mystery, the movie is also filled with fantasy, thriller, drama and other things that will take the audiences to a world full of surprises. Thankfully, it wasn't difficult for me to make Tumbbad, as I fell in love with the script immediately."



ALSO READ: Dev Anand Birth Anniversary: The Evergreen Star Who Ruled Over Hearts Like No One Else!



He further added, It's a meaningful film with larger than life characters and has a lot of emotions and drama. In fact, I've been impressed with these kind of movies right from my childhood. I've been very passionate about Tumbbad and thankfully, it was not difficult at all."



Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Dhundhiraj Prabhakar Jogalekar, Anita Date, Deepak Damle, Ronjini Chakraborty and Mohammad Samad. The film is produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai, Mukesh Shah & Amita Shah.



Tumbbad is slated to hit the big screens on 12th October.



ALSO READ: Exclusive! Radhika Madan: I Look Up To Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt; They Are So Inspiring