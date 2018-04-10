 »   »   » Twinkle Khanna Compares Trolls To Cockroaches, Spray Hit At Them & They're Out!

Twinkle Khanna has been trolled several times on social media and her comebacks are way stronger as it leaves all the trollers stumped. However, there are times when the trolls got her down and just when you thought that she's giving up, she says something unexpected and comes on top of her game. During a panel discussion 'Social Media Trolling on Social Platforms' she compared trolls to cockroaches and said that after a spray of hit, they all disappear.

"They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish. Trolls are like cockroaches, once in a while, you spray Hit on them and get them out of the way and you go on." Also, Twinkle opened up saying that she knows the difference between criticism and trolls and said, "I do look at criticism and examine it carefully as sometimes it is valid and it always tells me about the world around me."

Gul Panag Was Also At The Panel Discussion Along with Twinkle Khanna, even AAP politician Gul Panag was at the panel discussion on social media and she shared her thoughts about trolls too. Here's What Gul Panag Had To Say About Trolls! "The moment you take a position, you set yourself up for an attack; either from people, who disagree with you or people who just don't like the fact that you have taken a position because traditionally women, especially those who belong to film industry, are not entitled to have an opinion." Gul Panag Further Commented! "A woman having an opinion was discouraged outside and within the industry, but it is changing now." Twinkle Khanna Is No Less A Troll Too! Twinkle Khanna was at the receiving end when she shared an image on her Twitter handle of a man doing potty on the beach. Many people pointed out saying that she's trolling 'men' and has double standards saying she would have never shared the image if it was a woman.