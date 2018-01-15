 »   »   » NOT HAPPY! Twinkle Khanna Sounds MIFFED With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Over Padmaavat CLASH With Padman

Twinkle Khanna, who started off as an actor, became an author and is now creating waves with her first film as a producer. We're talking about none other than Padman. The film that casts her hubby, Akshay Kumar.

While the trailer of the Padman was an instant hit and the movie also generated the perfect buzz, the clash of Padmaavat with Padman, stole the film's thunder, leaving Mrs Funnybones a bit displeased!



Recently, while interacting with Hindustan Times, Twinkle expressed her disappointment over Padmaavat & Padman clash.



The Clash Will Impact Both Films Speaking about the same, Twinkle told the leading daily, "It's not pleasant for both [the parties] and will impact both. But they have also been through enough of their own hurdles."

Twinkle Is Confident About Padman "But I wish they would have come a week earlier or a week after us preferably. I am sure Mr [Sanjay Leela] Bhansali has made a wonderful movie but we are very confident of our content."

She Won't Push The Release Further "So, I am not apprehensive, and we are not going to move or anything because we are very happy with what [date] we have."

Twinkle Khanna On Bhansali "He has been making relevant choices. He has also been undergoing a personal evolution. What I find remarkable, as somebody who has been with him for almost 18 years now, is that he isn't afraid to take leaps and change with times and grow."

"Even his thought process vis-à-vis what he would think 10 years ago and now, is evolving. That's [how] all of us [are] at this age."



Even R Balki Was Upset About The Clash Like the producer, even the director of PadMan, R Balki, is not too happy with the clash. He was earlier reported saying, "Our film was supposed to release on Republic Day from the outset. It's a free country and if people insist on a particular day, nobody can stop them."

He Further Added.. "However, it is silly to clash in a small industry; there are enough dates for everyone. It's not the wisest thing for films to clash."



Coming back to clash, it would be interesting to see which film will emerge as the winner at the box-office as the both films are in tremendous buzz!



Both, Padman & Padmaavat will be releasing on January 25th, 2018.