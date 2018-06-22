 »   »   »  Twitter Has A Sweet Surprise For IIFA 2018!

Ahead of this year's International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), Twitter has launched a special emoji for fans. Bollywood fans in India and across the globe can post about the awards by tweeting the specially designedemoji curated by the micro-blogging site.

The special emoji appears next to the hashtag in the Tweet, and is designed based on the iconic IIFA award. "People come to Twitter to see what's happening in the entertainment world, from the best of films to award shows. The IIFA awards is a much awaited event of the year amongst the film fraternity and Bollywood fans.

"Twitter is delighted to partner with IIFA for the launch of a special emoji that will create a holistic experience for consumers on a global scale," Keya Madhvani, Head - Entertainment Partnerships, Twitter India, said in a statement.

The three-day gala is being held in Bangkok, Thailandthis year. The main awards night will be held on Sunday.

On a related note, let us tell you that the IIFA Awards 2018 will be missed by Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra among others. While Shahrukh Khan is shooting for his upcoming movie Zero in Orlando, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are in the USA for their Dabanng tour. Kareena Kapoor is holidaying in London along with her family and Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai with her boyfriend Nick Jonas to celebrate her housewarming ceremony.

Also, Shahid Kapoor has backed out from the IIFA Awards 2018 as he injured his back during the shoot of his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The doctors have advised him to take rest and the actor has conveyed the same to the organisers. Also, now that these many superstars will be giving the IIFA Awards 2018 a miss, the event has lost its buzz and hype as the audiences expected a star-studded award.