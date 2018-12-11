 »   »   »  Mika Singh Sexual Harassment Case: UAE Court Sends The Singer Back To Jail After The First Hearing!

Mika Singh was arrested by the Dubai police on December 6, 2018 for sending obscene pictures to a 17-year-old Brazilian girl. The teenage girl had filed a complaint against the singer at the Muraqqabaat police station and as per reports, Mika Singh was arrested by the police at 3 am in the morning from a bar located in Bur Dubai and was immediately taken to Abu Dhabi jail.

The first hearing was held on December 8, 2018 and after the hearing was done, the court sent him back to jail. "Mika was produced in the court today evening. And he has been sent back to police custody," a source said to Khaleej Times.

An Indian ambassador to UAE opened up about Mika Singh's arrest to Khaleej Times by saying, "He is under arrest. Our team is there. We are working to secure his release."

Mika's brother Daler Mehendi opened up to Pinkvilla about the issue and said, "I have not been able to talk to him (Mika). I also got to know about it recently. Mika had gone for a big show in Dubai. The girl in the question actually works with Mika in his group from the last 3-4 years."

Daler Mehendi further said, "Her mom is always with her and I don't think there must have been something like this. I don't understand what has happened. I only had this information and I hope things work well for Mika. I am sure things will work in favour of him."

