Uday Chopra's Selling His Rs 25 Crore Villa In The USA & The Inside Pics Will Make You Ask, BUT WHY?

    Uday Chopra failed to leave a mark in Bollywood unlike his father late Yash Chopra, who was a maverick director, and brother Aditya Chopra. Except Mohabbatein and Dhoom franchise (produced under YRF), Uday Chopra has not given us any memorable film in his whole career and now the actor is in news for his decision to sell his villa in the USA, which costs approximately Rs 25 Crore.

    According to LA Times, "Uday Chopra has put a remodelled Mediterranean villa in the Hollywood Hills on the market for USD 3.799 Million." While, we don't know the reason why the actor is doing so, the inside pictures will surely make you say scream 'Oh My God'. Have a look at it!

    Uday Bought The Villa In 2016

    Reportedly, Uday Chopra brought this two storey estate two years ago in Hollywood Hills, when he shifted base to Hollywood to concentrate on producing films and TV shows there.

    Details About The Villa

    LA Times reports that the estate has a landscaped courtyard, an open floor plan which is refurbished with wooden windows, a step-down living room, a centre-island kitchen and a sitting area.

    Oh So Cool!

    Not just that, the villa also has a salt water pool and spa, which is just perfect for relaxation and pool party.

    Four Bedrooms!

    Reportedly, three of the four bedrooms are found upstairs. The master suite, set under wood-beamed ceilings and a chandelier, opens to a balcony.

    In Pic: Uday's Villa

    LA Times also reported that, "Aram Afshar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent."

    When Uday Confessed That He's Quiting Acting

    In 2011, Uday Chopra made a confession that he's giving up acting! He had tweeted, "Ok confession time... Dhoom 3 is my swan song... my last film... no I'm not giving up acting... quite the opposite, acting is giving up on me!" he tweeted.

    Will Uday Return To India?

    Going by the news of selling his villa, one can assume that Uday Chopra might be planning to return to India soon. Will he make a comeback in Bollywood too? Well, we gotta wait & watch!

    All Pic Courtesy: LA Times/ Redfin.Com

    Read more about: uday chopra house usa
    Story first published: Thursday, June 7, 2018, 17:36 [IST]
