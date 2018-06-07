 »   »   »  Uday Chopra's Selling His Rs 25 Crore Villa In The USA & The Inside Pics Will Make You Ask, BUT WHY?

Uday Bought The Villa In 2016

Reportedly, Uday Chopra brought this two storey estate two years ago in Hollywood Hills, when he shifted base to Hollywood to concentrate on producing films and TV shows there.

Details About The Villa

LA Times reports that the estate has a landscaped courtyard, an open floor plan which is refurbished with wooden windows, a step-down living room, a centre-island kitchen and a sitting area.

Oh So Cool!

Not just that, the villa also has a salt water pool and spa, which is just perfect for relaxation and pool party.

Four Bedrooms!

Reportedly, three of the four bedrooms are found upstairs. The master suite, set under wood-beamed ceilings and a chandelier, opens to a balcony.

In Pic: Uday's Villa

LA Times also reported that, "Aram Afshar of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent."

When Uday Confessed That He's Quiting Acting

In 2011, Uday Chopra made a confession that he's giving up acting! He had tweeted, "Ok confession time... Dhoom 3 is my swan song... my last film... no I'm not giving up acting... quite the opposite, acting is giving up on me!" he tweeted.

Will Uday Return To India?

Going by the news of selling his villa, one can assume that Uday Chopra might be planning to return to India soon. Will he make a comeback in Bollywood too? Well, we gotta wait & watch!