 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Sridevi's Confession About Getting Paid More Than Rajinikanth For The Same Film

This Is How Much She Was Paid For Her First Film

Sridevi spoke about her first film Moonru Mudichu as a heroine which was directed by K.Balachander. The actress revealed that her salary was just Rs 5000.

Wait What! She Was Paid More Than Her Co-star Rajinikanth

Yes, that's true. Her co-stars in the film, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were paid Rs.30,000 and Rs,2,000 respectively.

Rajini Was New To The Industry

Sridevi recalled how Kamal Haasan was already an established star then while she and Rajini were relatively new to the industry.

He Was Close To Sridevi's Mother

On the show, the actress laughed and revealed, " Rajini was very close to my mother. He was like a son. When we were all talking, Rajini would ask how he can become a big star like Kamal. My mother would say, you will definitely become like that. Rajini wanted to earn Rs.30,000."

Sridevi Was Nervous During The Iconic Picnic Scene

The legendary actress even recollected a funny incident which happened when they were shooting for the iconic picnic picnic scene where Kamal falls into a lake and Rajini refuses to help him.

She said, "Instead of saying 'Poitare Poitare', I started yelling 'Pootare Pootare' (a colloquial usage). Kamal sir was holding on to the boat and laughing so much at this that the boat was shaking. And then the Director Balachander was yelling and asking why the boat was shaking."

She Was All Praises For Rajinikanth

"He is very humble, very good at heart. He always wants to help others. He doesn't like it when someone is facing some difficulty. He wants everyone to be happy. He is a good man and very talented," she said. "During the shoots, he will keep disappearing. And when we are looking for him, Balachander will say - 'Go find a mirror, he will be there."

Rajinkanth's Emotional Post On Sridevi's Death

"In front of camera and behind the camera, there are two Sridevis. Behind the camera she is very unassuming. She will listen to everything. In front of the camera she's like fire, an electric power would pass. That's how she would act.

At the same time, she has never gotten angry on anyone. When she went to Hindi film industry, she didn't know a word of Hindi. She surprised everyone with the ease and effortlessness with which she performed there. She's a born actor.

This is a big, big, big loss to Indian film industry. I have very few close friends. Among them, Sridevi was one. I have lost her. My heart is very heavy."