 »   »   » UNKNOWN FACT! Guess What Inspired Prabhas To Become An Actor?

Is It A Co-incidence?

Not many know that Prabhas too has some interesting facts which makes him one of the respected superstars of the nation. Fascinatingly the classic Bhakta Kannapa is based on a life of a Shiva Devotee. And the actor in real life is a Shiva Bhakt.



The actor played the character of a huge Shiva Bhakt in his last release Baahubali. Even one of the characters which he played in the film was named Shiva.



His scene of carrying a Shivling in Baahubali: The Beginning became one of the most loved scenes. There were many idols made on the same pose across the nation.





