 »   »   » UNKNOWN FACT! Guess What Inspired Prabhas To Become An Actor?

Prabhas who played a double role in Baahubali has won hearts globally with his acting skills. Interestingly, it was film which inspired him to take up acting as a profession.
Yes, that's true! Can you folks figure what the name of the movie. No? Then fret not, we reveal you this lesser known fact about the superstar...
Is It A Co-incidence?
Not many know that Prabhas too has some interesting facts which makes him one of the respected superstars of the nation. Fascinatingly the classic Bhakta Kannapa is based on a life of a Shiva Devotee. And the actor in real life is a Shiva Bhakt.
The actor played the character of a huge Shiva Bhakt in his last release Baahubali. Even one of the characters which he played in the film was named Shiva.
His scene of carrying a Shivling in Baahubali: The Beginning became one of the most loved scenes. There were many idols made on the same pose across the nation.
Baahubali Was A Life-Changing Experience
"Without that film, people wouldn't have recognised me across the country. I have done good Tamil films, too, but after Bahubali, people across cultures and languages started recognising me, including the overseas audience. SS Rajamouli (director) knew that he was making something big, given the budget and scale of both the films, but the response that we got was beyond expectation," the actor was quoted as saying to Bombay Times.
The Actor Had Earlier Turned Down The Film
In a GQ interview Prabhas revealed that when SS Rajamouli approached him for a double role in Baahubali, the actor's first instinct was to turn down the offer.
"After four films continuously flop, you think, ‘Something is definitely wrong with me. You have to think before doing a film," he was quoted as saying.
However, the filmmaker wasn't one to give up easily. He persisted and took the film's script, which then was only 30 to 40 pages long, to Prabhas repeatedly before the actor finally gave in and the rest is history!
Bollywood Dreams
Recently while talking to a leading daily, Prabhas confirmed that a Bollywood debut is up next on the cards after he wraps up Saaho. He was quoted as saying, "I watch a lot of Hindi films; I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak in Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood; I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho."
We Are In Awe Of His Down-To-Earth Nature
"I hope that I never let stardom get to my head. I always have my childhood friends around me; some of them are my producers, too, and for them, it doesn't matter if I am doing films. They just feel happy for me. I have grown up with them, so they don't see me as a star. I have the best people around me, so if I let success go to my head, they will be the first to put a hammer to my head," the actor was quoted as saying in an interview.
Meanwhile, the actor is currently eyeing the release of Saaaho which has him paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Are you folks excited to watch this new pair on the big screen?