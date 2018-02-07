 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Unlike Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Contemporary Rani Mukerji Will Plan A Second Child Soon!

I Will Plan More The Second Time

Rani Mukerji said, "I am experiencing motherhood for the first time. Maybe I will plan more the second time around.''

We Were Nervous The First Time

''I guess the first time we are nervous and anxious about everything around the baby. When Adira was born, I believed I had to be with my child every second and that she has to have my time. I wanted to be part of all the milestones she achieves."

Adira Always Wants Me

"Now, it is getting more difficult for me, since Adira wants me there. And the attachment grows too. So, I have to plan it better now. I thought that when she grows up, things will be easier for me, but it's not."

On Being A Working Mother

"If staying at home and raising a child makes you happy, then that's great. But there are women who like to work and at the same time, want to raise their child too. You can't ask a woman why she wants to work."

A Cute Revelation About Adira

Rani also said that her daughter recognizes her when she sees her photos, "Adira recognizes me when she sees my picture on the phone or in the papers.''

Earlier She Had Said...

In an interview to a daily, Rani Mukerji had said, "I can't have a huge family as I think I have missed the bus. I should have started long time ago. But I can always try for a second child."

On Her Comeback

"The two years' break I took for my baby, I told my director I might not do it. I am too domesticated. He said if we work around the timing.''

I Should Never Forget..

''I asked him I don't know if I can act. When I went for the first day of the shoot for Hichki, I found it so easy. And (thought) I should never forget that this is who I am."