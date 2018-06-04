 »   »   »  Unlike Katrina, Alia Bhatt Has Surely IMPRESSED Ranbir Kapoor’s Family; Riddhima GIFTS This To Her

Sweet, We Say!

Riddhima Kapoor gifted Alia Bhatt a pretty bracelet and the latter took to Instagram to share the pic of the gift and also thanked Riddhima for her sweet gesture.

We Know Its Price As Well!

According to TOI, the bracelet is a 14 carat gold and diamond bracelet with a semi-precious stone at its centre and its total cost is Rs 27,810.

How Alia & Ranbir Came So Closer?

An insider informs a leading daily about how love blossomed between them and said, ""Alia spoke about how getting to work with Ranbir was a dream come true for her and that she had a crush on the Saawaraiya actor."

The Duo Spent New Year Together!

"The two took off to Bulgaria, first for a recce with Ayan and then later for the film's shoot. Alia and Ranbir also spent New Year's Eve in Bulgaria and Alia's Instagram (photograph) was proof of their budding friendship."

Ranbir-Alia's Joint Appearance At A B-town Party

Media went berserk when lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception, stuffing gossip-mongers with enough of fodders!

In fact, while promoting Raazi too, Alia also dropped subtle hints about dating Ranbir and never denied the rumours firmly.

Neetu Kapoor Bonds With Alia

Going by Neetu Kapoor's comments on Alia Bhatt's posts on Instagram, one can assume that the duo do share a warm bonding. And things are not as similar as, what used to be between Neetu Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Kapoors Gel Up With Bhatts

Recently, Rishi Kapoor also tweeted about being close to the Bhatt family and dropped a major hint about Ranbir-Alia's affair.