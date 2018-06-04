English
 »   »   »  Unlike Katrina, Alia Bhatt Has Surely IMPRESSED Ranbir Kapoor’s Family; Riddhima GIFTS This To Her

Unlike Katrina, Alia Bhatt Has Surely IMPRESSED Ranbir Kapoor’s Family; Riddhima GIFTS This To Her

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Katrina Kaif REACTS on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's relationship। FilmiBeat

    When Katrina Kaif was in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, rumours used to be rife about her sour equation with Ranbir Kapoor's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. In fact, there were many reports that this was one of the reasons, why Ranbir & Katrina couldn't go ahead with their relationship.

    Now, Ranbir has already confessed dating Alia Bhatt and the duo has become IT couple of the B-town. But, apart from their chemistry, the bonding between Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor is also grabbing eyeballs on Instagram. And recently, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor has also sent a 'token of love' to Alia Bhatt and its really sweet of her!

    Scroll down to see what it is!

    Sweet, We Say!

    Riddhima Kapoor gifted Alia Bhatt a pretty bracelet and the latter took to Instagram to share the pic of the gift and also thanked Riddhima for her sweet gesture.

    We Know Its Price As Well!

    According to TOI, the bracelet is a 14 carat gold and diamond bracelet with a semi-precious stone at its centre and its total cost is Rs 27,810.

    How Alia & Ranbir Came So Closer?

    An insider informs a leading daily about how love blossomed between them and said, ""Alia spoke about how getting to work with Ranbir was a dream come true for her and that she had a crush on the Saawaraiya actor."

    The Duo Spent New Year Together!

    "The two took off to Bulgaria, first for a recce with Ayan and then later for the film's shoot. Alia and Ranbir also spent New Year's Eve in Bulgaria and Alia's Instagram (photograph) was proof of their budding friendship."

    Ranbir-Alia's Joint Appearance At A B-town Party

    Media went berserk when lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception, stuffing gossip-mongers with enough of fodders!

    In fact, while promoting Raazi too, Alia also dropped subtle hints about dating Ranbir and never denied the rumours firmly.

    Neetu Kapoor Bonds With Alia

    Going by Neetu Kapoor's comments on Alia Bhatt's posts on Instagram, one can assume that the duo do share a warm bonding. And things are not as similar as, what used to be between Neetu Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

    Kapoors Gel Up With Bhatts

    Recently, Rishi Kapoor also tweeted about being close to the Bhatt family and dropped a major hint about Ranbir-Alia's affair.

    Story first published: Monday, June 4, 2018, 7:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue