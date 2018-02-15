 »   »   » UNREQUITED LOVE! Aamir Khan First Fell In Love When He Was 10; It Had A SAD Ending Because Of This

It All Began When

Aamir tweeted that the track 'Pehla Nasha' from his film 'Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar' is his favourite Valentine song.



Twitter Trend

Soon #AamirKaPehlaNasha began trending with Twitter users from across India asking Aamir to share his first memory of love. Soon the request reached Aamir who decided to share his 'unrequited' love story.



Aamir Talks About His 'Pehla Pyaar'

Reminiscing about his first love, Aamir shared a video where he revealed, "Believe it or not, I fell in love for the first time when I was 10 years old... Very few people know this."



He First Saw Her At His Tennis Coaching Class

"I had joined tennis coaching and there was a group of 40-50 children there. There was a girl who was a part of it, and I was stunned to see her."



Love At First Sight

"It was ‘pehla nasha' when I first saw her." Ahem ahem!



He Would Think About Her Day And Night

"I fell head over heels in love with her and was totally besotted by her. I used to think of her day and night."



A Silent Lover

"I never mustered the courage to express my feelings to her. I was too young and she was of the same age. She was beautiful."



Aamir Wanted To Impress Her

"I used to practice a lot because I used to come first and go last. I wanted to impress her also," revealed Aamir.



This Is Heart-Breaking!

"But after one year or so, her family left the city. It was unrequited love... Silent love which could never get fulfilled. I could never even say it."



Aamir Always Felt He Was Unlucky In Love Until This Woman Entered His Life

" The interesting thing is when two, three times I fell in love, it was always unrequited love. I was never lucky in love. But now I am." (he is married to Kiran Rao)

