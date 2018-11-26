English
Unseen Photo: When Deepika Padukone Ruled Her Wedding Party Like A Boss Lady!

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched in a destination wedding at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy. The lovebirds tied the knot as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions in the presence of close friends and family. Their dreamy wedding pictures left the netizens asking for more.

    After flying back to India, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru. This was followed by a wedding party in Mumbai which was hosted by Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani. For the wedding party, Ranveer picked up a quirky outfit by designer Manish Arora. Deepika on the other hand, opted for a boho-chic look with a Sabyasachi Mukherjee outfit. She completed her look with a classy hair-updo with a red rose headband.

    Meanwhile, we came across one more look of Deepika from the wedding party. Check it out here-

    The actress set the temperature soaring high in black velvet blazer with a white tee. The smokey-eye make-up and the sleek top bun added more to the drama.

    Also, check out some more inside pictures and videos from the wedding party-

    Deepika and Ranveer will be hosting the second wedding reception on 28th November for media and friends. Another big party will take place on 1st December which will see the presence of many Bollywood celebrities.

