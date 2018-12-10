 »   »   »  Unseen Photos From Priyanka- Nick's Weddings: Get Ready To Fall In Love With Them Again!

If Love Was To Be Described!

In this picture from their Christian wedding, Priyanka is seen resting her head on Nick's lap, who in turn is totally smitten by his bride.

The Couple Had Eyes Only For Each Other

Priyanka was quoted as saying by Hello magazine, "I think every girl dreams of being a princess on their wedding day. When Nick said to me that he wanted to marry his bride in her home, it melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings in India with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

Priyanka & Nick Clicked While Exchanging The Seven Vows

Sharing her favourite moment from her Hindu wedding, Priyanka revealed, "The chanting when I walked out, the look on his face when he first saw me, the look on my face when I first saw him in his Indian finery. And when I heard him read his vows, it was over."

Nick Poses With His In-Laws

The newly-married couple poses for a family portrait with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth.

Crazy In Love

Priyanka and Nick share an intimate moment and the picture speaks thousand words.