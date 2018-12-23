 »   »   »  UNSEEN Photos Priyanka-Nick Private Dinner: NickYanka Full Of Love For Each Other

"To Forever"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pictures of their happily ever after will never satiate us. Sharing some unseen candid images from a private dinner after their wedding, Priyanka captioned them, "To forever."

Good Times

The gorgeous bride that she was, Priyanka can be seen sitting at the dinner table, with Nick standing behind her, his arms around her. The couple is having a laugh looking into the distance, probably over a joke that one of their guests cracked.

Toasting To The Happy Couple

Priyanka and Nick's guests are making a round of toasts; it looks like, for the happy couple. Priyanka is overflowing with joy while Nick continues to stand behind her peacefully and blissfully.

NickYanka Forever!

The private dinner looks like it happened soon after the wedding because Priyanka can be seen wearing the traditional chooda and her mangal sutra. She looks beautiful in blush pink dress with a golden chain embellishment around her wasit. Nick looks dashing in a light grey tux.