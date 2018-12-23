English
UNSEEN Photos Priyanka-Nick Private Dinner: NickYanka Full Of Love For Each Other

By
    We have seen so many images of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the recent past. But still they are never enough. Priyanka shared few more unseen pictures from a private wedding dinner and captioned it, "To forever." The candid pictures show the couple blissfully enjoying a dinner party soon after their marriage. Take a look.

    "To Forever"

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' pictures of their happily ever after will never satiate us. Sharing some unseen candid images from a private dinner after their wedding, Priyanka captioned them, "To forever."

    Good Times

    The gorgeous bride that she was, Priyanka can be seen sitting at the dinner table, with Nick standing behind her, his arms around her. The couple is having a laugh looking into the distance, probably over a joke that one of their guests cracked.

    Toasting To The Happy Couple

    Priyanka and Nick's guests are making a round of toasts; it looks like, for the happy couple. Priyanka is overflowing with joy while Nick continues to stand behind her peacefully and blissfully.

    NickYanka Forever!

    The private dinner looks like it happened soon after the wedding because Priyanka can be seen wearing the traditional chooda and her mangal sutra. She looks beautiful in blush pink dress with a golden chain embellishment around her wasit. Nick looks dashing in a light grey tux.

    NickYanka hosted a reception in Mumbai on December 20th, 2018. The party was a star studded night which saw many Bollywood celebrities attend to congratulate and bless the newlyweds.

    There are reports that the couple will host another reception, this time in Los Angeles. A source told Mid-Day, "After their honeymoon in Switzerland, Priyanka will fly down to Mumbai for a schedule of The Sky Is Pink. She will join Nick in LA towards the month-end, to host a reception for their friends. Her team is currently doing a recce in Malibu and will soon finalise a venue. It will be a black-tie event, with Priyanka's close friends Kerry Washington, Dwayne Johnson, Ellen DeGeneres, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on the guest list. Many other Hollywood stars, including her co-stars from A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic?, and Nick's friends from the music fraternity are also expected. Besides her family, Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra is also likely to fly down for the soiree."

    We can't wait for pictures from the LA party now, can we?

    Story first published: Sunday, December 23, 2018, 2:33 [IST]
