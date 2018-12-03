 »   »   »  Unseen Pics From Ranveer- Deepika's Wedding Party: Couple Gets Goofy & Click Photos

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ramleela'. After being in a steady relationship for almost six years, the couple finally tied the knot on 14th and 15th November at Lake Como as per Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

Post returning back to India, the couple hosted a lavish wedding reception in Bengaluru. On 24th November, Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani threw a grand party to celebrate DeepVeer's wedding and invited their close pals. The party was too much fun with Ranveer and Deepika dressing up at the colorful best.

Recently, we came across few more pictures from the wedding party hosted by Ritika which you just can't miss-

Happiness Looks Like This! Shanoo Sharma took to her Instagram page and captioned the pictures as, "Now that's what Happiness looks like! You 2 are the personification of LOVE! Be blessed." A Couple In Sync She further wrote, "A couple in sync is what life is all about! The beats and lyrics of this song make the universe dance! I love you both! @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone" Happy Girls Deepika who had earlier donned a floral dress for the party slipped into a white outfit and is seen posing with Shanoo. Kiss & Tell We just can't get over Deepika's cuteness in this picture. What about you folks?

ALSO READ: Inside Pics From Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's B-Town Bash: A Night Where Everyone Partied Hard!