 »   »   »  Unseen Pics From Taimur's Maldives Vacation: The Tiny Tot Chills With His Parents Saif-Kareena!

Speaking about the Maldives vacation, Kareena told the magazine, "Actually we've been to the Maldives many times, but this was our son, Taimur's first visit, which was special."

She further added, "Well, I'm experiencing motherhood for the first time, so everything with Taimur is a first.

Travelling with him is especially new and exciting-even if we're going to a place I've been to before, taking him there makes it so different. I loved the Maldives holiday, loved showing him all these new things and places, and seeing them with him."

Saif & Taimur Bond Over Cycling

When quizzed if their travels have changed after their son's birth, Saif said, "Despite having the idea of trying different things, we've ended up (and my wife is quite annoyed about this) going to the same places and doing the same things every year-London in summer, Gstaad in winter, with some parts of India, like Rajasthan and Pataudi, in between.

We would have liked to go to more places in Italy and France-and we will. But you know, there is also something comforting about going to the same places, because the people know you and the hotel feels like home.

With Taimur, we also end up travelling with a bit of an entourage. We never travelled light, but after Taimur, we travel even heavier."

Are Family Vacations Stressful?

To this, Saif replied, "There's always a slight disconnect between the ideal picture one has of a family holiday and the reality of it. But that's all right, we keep trying!

In this social media age, people just post pictures on Instagram of the happy times, so everyone just sees these amazing dinners and these great laughs. But there are arguments, and that's also part of it. There's no way, or even need, to avoid it. There is no fix for it-it's called family."

Saif- Kareena Switch On The Relaxing Mode & Reveal Their Favourite Holiday Destination

"Gstaad in winter, for both of us. It's like a fairy-tale village- the whole village is done up like one big Christmas tree.

I don't ski much, though I took lessons earlier, but my older son Ibrahim does. But there's so much more to Gstaad, actually. The food is the best in the world and the atmosphere is so unique," revealed Saif.