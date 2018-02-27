 »   »   » UPDATE On Sridevi's Death! Boney Kapoor NOT INTERROGATED By Dubai Police

Dubai Police Confirms The Cause Of Sridevi's Death As Accidental Drowning

In a series of tweets, the Dubai confirmed that the cause of actress Sridevi's death as accidental drowning and also posted a series of updates on the same.

Case Transferred To Dubai Prosecution

The Dubai Police officials told Khaleej Times that Sridevi's death was caused due to drowning in her room apartment 2201 Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel after losing consciousness. The case has been referred to the Dubai public prosecution for further investigation.

What Could Be The Reason For Delay?

As per Khaleej Times, 'Officials also stated that a formal medical committee, under the supervision of senior police officials, is supervising the investigation. The police department is working beyond the working hours. Until the time of print, the body was not released and only social workers are waiting in front of the forensic department. The exact reason for the delay cannot be ascertained, but as of now, papers are with the public prosecution department.'

Boney Kapoor Was Not Interrogated

According to few media reports, Boney Kapoor was summoned by the Dubai police to Bur Dubai police station for investigation.

However, a Khaleej Times report denied these speculations and stated that per standard police investigation procedures, Boney, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death.

However, he was not called by the police on Monday for further interrogation. All media reports regarding further questioning are baseless.

Investigation Is Still On

Consul-General of India Vipul was quoted as saying, "The matters are currently entirely with the public prosecution at the moment. We are hoping that proceedings would be completed soon."

Let's Be Responsible

Indian envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri said they were waiting for the "clearance" from Dubai authorities for the body to be flown back to Mumbai. He had tweeted last night, " The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that: We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain."

He had further added, " Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise. Let's be responsible."