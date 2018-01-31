 »   »   » The Hot Urvashi Rautela Sizzles In 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' Song! View Here

The trailer of Hate Story 4 was way too hot to handle and as if that was not enough, Urvashi Rautela has raised the temperatures again, with her latest song 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' as she sizzled and danced to the tune of Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar.
While many other Bollywood franchises have bit the dust, Hate Story as a franchise has been successful and has stood the test of time and is currently in its fourth installment as the film has a unique audience. Many people do dig in the erotic-thriller segment and we're sure Hate Story 4 will also find success just like the previous installments.
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela has set the temperatures soaring with her new song 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'!
Hot Song
She is seen sizzling in a sheer top and it gets hotter than hell.
Hate Story 4
This is the first song released from Hate Story 4 and we'll have to wait and watch if the other songs are this hot or not.
Hotness Overloaded
Only Urvashi Rautela is capable of producing this much hotness, folks!
Grand Release
A lot of people are secretly waiting for the release of Hate Story 4 to come as soon as possible.
Release Date
Hate Story 4 is all set to hit the theatres on March 9, 2018.
Kaabil Song
She was last seen in the song 'Haseeno Ka Deewana' from the film Kaabil.
Hot Bomb
Isn't Urvashi Rautela one of the hottest Bollywood actress around, folks?
Box Office
We're sure Hate Story 4 will end up being a superhit at the box office.