 »   »   » The Hot Urvashi Rautela Sizzles In 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' Song! View Here

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has set the temperatures soaring with her new song 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne'!



Hot Song

She is seen sizzling in a sheer top and it gets hotter than hell.



Hate Story 4

This is the first song released from Hate Story 4 and we'll have to wait and watch if the other songs are this hot or not.



Hotness Overloaded

Only Urvashi Rautela is capable of producing this much hotness, folks!



Grand Release

A lot of people are secretly waiting for the release of Hate Story 4 to come as soon as possible.



Release Date

Hate Story 4 is all set to hit the theatres on March 9, 2018.



Kaabil Song

She was last seen in the song 'Haseeno Ka Deewana' from the film Kaabil.



Hot Bomb

Isn't Urvashi Rautela one of the hottest Bollywood actress around, folks?



Box Office

We're sure Hate Story 4 will end up being a superhit at the box office.

