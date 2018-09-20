 »   »   »  Urvashi Rautela Copies Gigi Hadid's Post To Slam Media; Ends Up Getting TROLLED Instead!

Urvashi Rautela who was last seen in Hate Story 4, recently grabbed a lot of attention when she was spotted dining with Ahaan Pandey. When the paparazzi tried to capture the moment, the actress appeared to be shocked and left the venue. Later, reports surfaced in the entire incident was nothing but a publicity gimmick by Urvashi.

These news reports left the actress fuming who later took to Instagram to slam the media with an elaborate Instagram post. She wrote, "Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day ... pls stop.. it's just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don't even know and that you do not see 99% of. The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way ...truly 'beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There's nothing to figure out all the time... give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it's not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life.... X."

However, it turned out that Urvashi had copied this caption from supermodel Gigi Hadid who had written it while bashing the media for falsely spreading rumours about her relationship with singer Zayn Malik.

Although the actress reportedly made a few changes to suit her situation, the netizens were displeased with Urvashi's 'cut, copy, paste' act and poked fun at her. Here's what some of them wrote-