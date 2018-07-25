English
 Urvashi Rautela: Having A Glamorous Personality Is Not Enough, I Need Good Acting Abilities

Urvashi Rautela: Having A Glamorous Personality Is Not Enough, I Need Good Acting Abilities

    Urvashi Rautela is surely one of the hottest actresses around and she's blessed with a killer body that could make anyone's jaws drop. She recently set tongues wagging in Hate Story 4 with her hotness and raised the temperatures to a whole new level. From starring in Great Grand Masti and featuring in 'Saara Zamaana' remake track in Kaabil, she swooned the audiences with her jhatkas and matkas. Finally, she has realised that having a great body is good, but having good acting abilities is even better.

    The actress has now decided to invest in herself and get better and be equipped with better acting skills. She plans to join acting lessons at a prestigious school in New York to polish her skills for the better. The acting classes would be an asset for Urvashi Rautela, as she can get a break in Bollywood as the leading actress, if producers are convinced with her skills. Indeed, it's great to see Urvashi taking a step to learn something new. As they say, better late than never.

    Here's What She Said To DNA

    "Having a glamorous personality or having good dancing skills is not enough in this field. I don't have good acting abilities."

    She Further Commented

    "I am an actor first, rest will find its way and in order to do so, I think joining an institute to enhance my acting persona will do no harm," she summed it up to DNA.

    Learning The Art Of Acting

    There have been many actors from Bollywood who have taken up acting lessons in the USA and polished their skills. Even Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor underwent acting lessons in New York. Urvashi Rautela is also thinking in the same direction!

    On The Work Front

    Last seen in Hate Story 4, Urvashi Rautela is currently shooting for an untitled movie and all details about her next have been under the wraps. The film-makers have kept the storyline a secret and will reveal it only when the time is right.


