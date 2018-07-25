 »   »   »  Urvashi Rautela: Having A Glamorous Personality Is Not Enough, I Need Good Acting Abilities

Urvashi Rautela is surely one of the hottest actresses around and she's blessed with a killer body that could make anyone's jaws drop. She recently set tongues wagging in Hate Story 4 with her hotness and raised the temperatures to a whole new level. From starring in Great Grand Masti and featuring in 'Saara Zamaana' remake track in Kaabil, she swooned the audiences with her jhatkas and matkas. Finally, she has realised that having a great body is good, but having good acting abilities is even better.

The actress has now decided to invest in herself and get better and be equipped with better acting skills. She plans to join acting lessons at a prestigious school in New York to polish her skills for the better. The acting classes would be an asset for Urvashi Rautela, as she can get a break in Bollywood as the leading actress, if producers are convinced with her skills. Indeed, it's great to see Urvashi taking a step to learn something new. As they say, better late than never.

