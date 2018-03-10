 »   »   » Shocked & Speechless! Urvashi Rautela Gets Death Threats For Her 'Draupadi' Dialogue In Hate Story 4

Completely Shocked & Speechless

"I was shocked and speechless when I started receiving death threats. I felt vulnerable. It (receiving death threats) has been happening quite often these days, especially in our industry. First, it happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, and now with our film."



On Screen Persona Is Not Off Screen Persona!

"People need to understand that whatever they see us saying on screen, we are not doing it on our own. There are dialogue writers for a movie, there is a script to be followed... whatever my character says is not a reflection on my personal opinion or principles in life."



Nobody's Religious Sentiments Were Hurt

"However, we, as a team, don't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments. I value our holy books and epics," said Urvashi Rautela to Hindustan Times.



Indians Are Heavily Influenced By Cinema

"The controversy today is about tolerance, sentiment, and presentation of historical facts, and Indians gets heavily influenced by cinema. I feel that there should be no political interference. I suggest people to watch the movie before making judgements."



Hate Story 4 Is A Female-centric Film

"It's a revenge drama, yes. So, the ethos of the franchise is retained. However, it's all about the woman (in Hate Story 4). It's neither an abala naari saga nor a revengeful chick track, but about a balanced girl, making calculative moves. It's very female-centric."



Real Life Vs Reel Life

"When you have lived that kind of life, and when you are portraying it on screen, it becomes easier. But here, the character has multiple layers and complexities, which in real life, I don't possess. There are scenes in the movie, which (after enactment) took (me) a great deal of time to come out of."

