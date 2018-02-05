 »   »   » OMG! Urvashi Rautela Spreading FAKE RUMOURS About Affair With Pulkit Samrat; He SLAMS Her For LYING

When Urvashi Told The Media About Pulkit & Yami's Affair

Remember, during the promotions of Sanam Re, starring Yami-Pulkit-Urvashi, the latter had spilled the beans on Yami and Pulkit's roaring affair to the media. Ms Rautela might have casually and ever-so-quietly let it slip from her rosy lips that it was okay for Yami and Pulkit to kiss and tell, because that's what "real life couples" do.

Pulkit & Urvashi Had Blocked Each Other After That

Since then Pulkit and Urvashi have been at daggers drawn. So much so, they have even blocked each other on Social Media.

But Urvashi's Recent Comment Has Surprised Everyone

Their feud has been a public one. But today, almost after two years, suddenly Urvashi Rautela has dragged Pulkit Samrat back in news, and her life. Ms Rautela has busy telling everyone that Pulkit and her are back to being friends.

She Said That She Is Spending A Lot Of Time With Pulkit

They have buried the hatchet and are hitting the parties, watching movies, devouring late-night coffee sessions (and you name it) with vengeance. "Making up for the lost time," as she has been putting it.

Pulkit Said Urvashi Is Spreading Baseless Rumours

When Spotboye sent a text to Pulkit asking him about his new BFF. And our suspicions were confirmed. His reply was small yet powerful. "Baseless & I wish Urvashi good luck in spreading the rumours. She needs it."

What Exactly Happened Between Pulkit & Urvashi?

A source had told DNA, "Everything was normal between the three, till the shooting started. Things started to change after Urvashi got back from Las Vegas in November. By then, Pulkit and Yami began dating. Pulkit's attitude towards Urvashi, normal till then, suddenly changed.''

Yami Is An Insecure Girlfriend?

''People don't know this but Yami is an extremely insecure girl and she didn't like the fact that Urvashi and Pulkit were friends. She started instigating Pulkit against Urvashi. Pulkit has said their affair is a publicity stunt, but everyone knows that they are in love. Why are they hiding it and punishing Urvashi for saying it?''

The Couple Ignored Urvashi?

''Pulkit and Yami feed each other chocolates, sometimes share the same vanity van and even travel together in the same car while promoting the film and they completely ignore Urvashi. Recently the trio shot for Comedy Nights Live, but soon after, Pulkit threw a tantrum and wanted to re-shoot again with just Yami. He told the CNL people that they could shoot a solo segment with Urvashi. Amidst all this mess, the producer is suffering."

Urvashi Had Confirmed The News

"I was part of the Kolkata and Pune city tours, but am not going to Jaipur. I don't know why I was dropped. I know there's some stress happening between Pulkit, Yami and me but I can't talk about it as I will be in trouble."

Urvashi Had Said Yami Was Responsible For All This

''He made me do a solo segment, but it is okay. He's in a very different space today. I feel that Pulkit could have been more supportive of newcomers, but when you are in love with a person, you can do anything for her, which he's doing for Yami right now. How can Yami Gautam insist on promoting the film and me being left out of it?"