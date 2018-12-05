 »   »   »  US Article INSULTS & SHAMES Priyanka Chopra For Marrying Nick Jonas; Calls Her Fraud & A Scam Artist

Here Are Some Inputs From The Article

"(Sadly, no one has yet to report on whether or not Nick Jonas was truly comfortable riding into his wedding on horseback.) Nick, if you're reading this, find that horse and gallop away as fast as you can!," said the writer for The Cut.

Priyanka Chopra Is A Fraud & A Scam Artist

The article from The Cut also said that Priyanka Chopra is a fraud and a scam artist. "Even more upsetting, she's a scam artist who never even took the time to make sure he was comfortable riding a horse before arranging for him to enter their wedding ceremony on horseback."

All Nick Jonas Wanted Was A Fling With Priyanka Chopra

The article from The Cut also said that Nick Jonas just wanted a fling with Priyanka Chopra, but then got tricked into marriage by her. "All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood's latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist." The lines are so insensitive, right?

Twitterati Thrashed The Writer & The Website

Twitterati didn't take things lightly and lashed out against the writer of the article and the website by calling it "sexist, racist and disgusting".

For a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of” @TheCut has a lot to answer for . The article on @priyankachopra was sexist , racist and disgusting. Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness. @mRiah shame on you! https://t.co/bmbbX7LrAT — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 5, 2018

Sonam Kapoor Takes A Stand, Lashes Out Against The Article

Sonam Kapoor took a stand for Priyanka Chopra and lashed out against the US website. Here's what she tweeted...

The sexism, racism & xenophobia really jumped out lol. You're so mad that a deserving Indian woman found someone who values her worth. The one time a South Asian woman is thriving in Hollywood after working so hard, she gets called a scammer. I hope you do some soul-searching. — Eva (@EvaFromThe6ix) December 5, 2018

Sexism, Racism & Xenophobia

A Twitter user lashed out against the article by saying it's filled with, "Sexism, racism & xenophobia."

Hey The Cut, this is bullshit!! Getting a black woman to share her "views" about a successful, self made brown Indian woman doesn't change the fact that the piece is racist & sexist. Shaming a brown woman for her lifestyle choices shows your disgusting mindset. #PriyankaChopra https://t.co/AnpiGCWKER — Amena (@Fashionopolis) December 5, 2018

Disgusting Mindset!

Another user took to Twitter by saying that the writer has a "disgusting mindset" and called the article "bullshit".

There is an art to dissecting celebrity culture, and this dumb, petty, misogynistic, racist piece of trash isn’t it. I really don’t feel like listing the many ways @TheCut fucked up on Hindu culture before even getting to the banality of this dumb story. https://t.co/mUCDCm8xaG — Beejoli Shah (@beejoli) December 5, 2018

Dumb & Misogynistic

A Twitterati is angry with the opinion piece by The Cut and called the article "Dumb, petty, misogynistic, racist" and a "piece of thrash".

What a nasty piece of goods the writer is. Did you mean to be funny? Cos you end up sounding sexist & racist. A dreadful piece. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) December 5, 2018

The Writer Is Nasty

Another user called the writer "nasty" for putting up such an article.

Not only this article makes no point.. It is also Absolutely racist,xenophobic hateful writing by @mRiah ! Shameful that she seems to have an issue that @priyankachopra an Indian is rich and accomplished & splurges her own money.

Sick @nymagPR published this. — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) December 5, 2018

It's A Shame

A Twitter user called the article a new low and a shame to the website for publishing such hate content.