US Article INSULTS & SHAMES Priyanka Chopra For Marrying Nick Jonas; Calls Her Fraud & A Scam Artist

By
    A popular website from the US has published an article on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding and each and every line spews venom at the actress for marrying Nick in the first place. If that was not enough, the article concludes with asking Nick Jonas to run away from Priyanka Chopra as soon as he can as his life would soon end up being a living hell.

    Here Are Some Inputs From The Article

    "(Sadly, no one has yet to report on whether or not Nick Jonas was truly comfortable riding into his wedding on horseback.) Nick, if you're reading this, find that horse and gallop away as fast as you can!," said the writer for The Cut.

    Priyanka Chopra Is A Fraud & A Scam Artist

    The article from The Cut also said that Priyanka Chopra is a fraud and a scam artist. "Even more upsetting, she's a scam artist who never even took the time to make sure he was comfortable riding a horse before arranging for him to enter their wedding ceremony on horseback."

    All Nick Jonas Wanted Was A Fling With Priyanka Chopra

    The article from The Cut also said that Nick Jonas just wanted a fling with Priyanka Chopra, but then got tricked into marriage by her. "All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood's latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist." The lines are so insensitive, right?

    Twitterati Thrashed The Writer & The Website

    Twitterati didn't take things lightly and lashed out against the writer of the article and the website by calling it "sexist, racist and disgusting".

    Sonam Kapoor Takes A Stand, Lashes Out Against The Article

    Sonam Kapoor took a stand for Priyanka Chopra and lashed out against the US website. Here's what she tweeted...

    Sexism, Racism & Xenophobia

    A Twitter user lashed out against the article by saying it's filled with, "Sexism, racism & xenophobia."

    Disgusting Mindset!

    Another user took to Twitter by saying that the writer has a "disgusting mindset" and called the article "bullshit".

    Dumb & Misogynistic

    A Twitterati is angry with the opinion piece by The Cut and called the article "Dumb, petty, misogynistic, racist" and a "piece of thrash".

    The Writer Is Nasty

    Another user called the writer "nasty" for putting up such an article.

    It's A Shame

    A Twitter user called the article a new low and a shame to the website for publishing such hate content.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 20:48 [IST]
