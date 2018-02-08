 »   »   » US Immigration Officer Asked Priyanka Chopra To Give Away The Name Of A Terrorist!

Priyanka Chopra

A US immigration officer asked Priyanka Chopra to give away the name of the terrorist from her television series Quantico.

Quantico Tales

The immigration officer refused to sign her immigration papers and insisted she reveal who exactly the terrorist was in Quantico.

All In Jest

Of course, all this was done in a jolly mood and the immigration officer was joking around PeeCee.

Hooked To It

It looks like people are ow hooked to Quantico and even the immigration officers are keen about it.

East & West

Priyanka Chopra has found success in both India and the United States as well.

Quantico Girl

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a FBI officer in Quantico who is designated to nab the terrorists.

A Long Way

Priyanka Chopra has come a long way in her career and has crossed several milestones.

Enjoying Life

Priyanka Chopra is making new friends in the USA and they all hang out together as well.

We Miss You

Well, we hope to see Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood as soon as possible, folks!