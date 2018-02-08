 »   »   » US Immigration Officer Asked Priyanka Chopra To Give Away The Name Of A Terrorist!

In an interview with Rachel Ray, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was once stopped by a US immigration officer at the TSA (The Transportation Security Administration) and the officer asked her to give away the name of a terrorist! Yes, you read that right! Luckily, PeeCee revealed that the officer was keen to know who the terrorist was in her television series Quantico. She said,
"I got stopped at TSA once and an immigration officer told me, 'You have to tell me who the terrorist is.' I said, 'Listen, sir, I love you and everything but you can't ask a brown girl in an American airport, 'Who's the terrorist?'" The officer refused to sign her immigration papers unless she revealed who the terrorist was in Quantico and Priyanka eventually had to give in, swearing him to secrecy.
