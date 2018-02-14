 »   »   » VALENTINE'S DAY TREAT! Salman Khan Unveils First Poster Of Aayush Sharma- Warina Hussain's Loveratri

Navratri- The Season Of Love

In the poster, which is filled with the background of pink and orange, we get to see Aayush and Warina all decked up and cuddling close with a dandiya stick each, in hand.



Warina's Role In The Film

A leading daily had earlier quoted a source as saying, "Warina plays a ballet dancer in the film and Aayush essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The duo meet during Navratri and the love story follows."



Garba Lessons For The Duo

We hear that since Garba forms the crux of the story, both Aayush and Warina have started taking extensive lessons to learn the dance form.



Aayush's Extensive Preparation

The debutante was seen learning the art of preparing maanja - abrasive string, coated with powdered glass, used for flying kites - on the streets of Ahmedabad. He is quite excited to play a Gujarati guy and was earlier quoted as saying, "I am being coached by a Gujarati trainer. Although it's a Hindi film, we will add a Gujarati flavour through the dialect. While I have been learning the language in Mumbai, I will become familiar with the lingo when I travel there."



A Grand Announcement

A few days back, Salman had posted a cryptic tweet which read 'Ladki Mil Gayi'. Of course, social media had to go frenzy with some even speculating that the superstar might finally tie the knot. However, it turned out that Salman had finally found the girl who would be playing Aayush's romantic interest in Loveratri.

