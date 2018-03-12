 »   »   » An Actor's Life Can Sometimes Feel Fake: Varun Dhawan

October Trailer Reaction: Varun Dhawan | Banita Sandhu |Shoojit Sarcar | FilmiBeat

Varun Dhawan says an actor's world can sometimes feel "fake" as one is polished and put in front of the camera like a product. Varun says it was in his next, "October" with Shoojit Sircar that he felt his most real on screen.

"One thing about actors which people don't know that the world sometimes start feeling very fake because someone else brings you clothes, someone else does your hair, make up and then you're polished and pushed in the front like a product. But that is not Varun. I'm beneath all of this (the image)," the actor told reporters here.



Varun, who launched the trailer of his film "October" co starring Banita Sandhu said he was moved when Shoojit narrated the story to him penned by the director's frequent collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.



"Shoojit, Juhi, put in everything in the film - their personal experiences, passion for cinema and dedication for everything. I was cast last in the film. First Banita was cast and then me. I think this is the right way to cast a film where the motivation is not to cast someone who is doing well (commercially)."



The cast me before 'Judwaa 2' and 'Badrinath' ('Badrinath ki Dulhania') released. We were in talks since then. When he narrated the film to me and told me why he wants to make the film, I was so moved. Honestly, I need this film in my career more than anyone else," Varun said. "October" is scheduled to be released on April 13.



