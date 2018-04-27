 »   »   » Varun Dhawan: Arjun Kapoor Criticizes My Work Whenever He Gets A Chance!

Varun On Why October Is An Important Film For Him

The actor was quoted as saying, "The success of October is important because then this kind of cinema can be encouraged."



This Actor Doesn't Leave A Chance To Criticize Varun Dhawan's Work!

Varun said, "I am very open to criticism. Usually, I take criticism from my friends, family, Karan Johar. When you act with a lot of people, there are very few who would like to criticize you but I have got a few, like Arjun (Kapoor) would criticise me when he gets a chance, which is very often." Now that's quite a shocking revelation!



When Varun Lost His Smile

"After Badlapur, I went into doing happy movies. I love entertaining audiences. But I reached a point where I lost my smile. I didn't do any endorsements, stage shows, I just did this film (October)," the actor went on to reveal.



On The Controversial Topic Of Nepotism

Varun said, "I thought a lot about it before entering into this career. It was so important for me to get launched by a banner that's not related to my father."



Varun Has Something To Say About Kalank Too

"Kalank is in the works for very long. Actually Karan wanted to make it since 2004. It's like a pride project of Dharma. Obviously, you can't have a title like that in 2018, but the film is not based in 2018. It's a period film."



In Other News

A meme of Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is going viral on the internet. In the picture, Varun and Taimur are seen sharing a conversation. Varun's thought bubble on the meme reads, "Taimur, tumhe pata hai mai 31 years ka hogaya hun." Taimur's thought bubble reads, "Lekin Varun Bhaiya mujhe toh aap meri age ke lagte ho." In fact, Varun even shared this funny meme on his social media handle. Now, that's quite sporting of him!

