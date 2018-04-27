 »   »   » Varun Dhawan: Arjun Kapoor Criticizes My Work Whenever He Gets A Chance!

Related Articles
Varun Dhawan's last release October left everyone raving about the young lad's impressive acting chops. The actor shed off his 'mass' image and took up a completely different avatar and guess what, it worked in his favour and earned him praises from all nooks and corners.
In an interview with senior journalist Rajeev Masand, Varun opened up about his experience while working on this Shoojit Sircar directorial, why the success of October is important for him and much more. Scroll down to read more-
Varun On Why October Is An Important Film For Him
The actor was quoted as saying, "The success of October is important because then this kind of cinema can be encouraged."
This Actor Doesn't Leave A Chance To Criticize Varun Dhawan's Work!
Varun said, "I am very open to criticism. Usually, I take criticism from my friends, family, Karan Johar. When you act with a lot of people, there are very few who would like to criticize you but I have got a few, like Arjun (Kapoor) would criticise me when he gets a chance, which is very often." Now that's quite a shocking revelation!
When Varun Lost His Smile
"After Badlapur, I went into doing happy movies. I love entertaining audiences. But I reached a point where I lost my smile. I didn't do any endorsements, stage shows, I just did this film (October)," the actor went on to reveal.
On The Controversial Topic Of Nepotism
Varun said, "I thought a lot about it before entering into this career. It was so important for me to get launched by a banner that's not related to my father."
Varun Has Something To Say About Kalank Too
"Kalank is in the works for very long. Actually Karan wanted to make it since 2004. It's like a pride project of Dharma. Obviously, you can't have a title like that in 2018, but the film is not based in 2018. It's a period film."
In Other News
A meme of Varun Dhawan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur is going viral on the internet. In the picture, Varun and Taimur are seen sharing a conversation. Varun's thought bubble on the meme reads, "Taimur, tumhe pata hai mai 31 years ka hogaya hun." Taimur's thought bubble reads, "Lekin Varun Bhaiya mujhe toh aap meri age ke lagte ho." In fact, Varun even shared this funny meme on his social media handle. Now, that's quite sporting of him!
On the work front, Varun has his platter full with films like Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga, the multistarrer Kalank and a dance film with Katrina Kaif and Prabhudheva.
