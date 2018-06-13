English
 »   »   »  Varun Dhawan & Ayushmann Khurrana React To Priyanka Chopra's Quantico Controversy!

Varun Dhawan & Ayushmann Khurrana React To Priyanka Chopra's Quantico Controversy!

    Twitter was ablaze when Priyanka Chopra's Quantico series was aired last week and a lot of angry Indians lashed out against the television show for showing Indian nationals as terrorists who plan to blow up Manhattan, New York, ahead of the Kashmir summit, just to frame it on Pakistan. The issue went on for a few days and ABC had to apologise for hurting the sentiments of Indians.

    Varun Dhawan and Ayushmann Khurrana have come out in support of Priyanka Chopra by saying she had nothing to do with the storyline and she's a proud Indian, just like everybody else. Varun Dhawan opened up by saying, "To end it, Priyanka Chopra has made the entire country very proud and we stand by her. There's nothing else."

    Varun Dhawan Priyanka Chopra Ayushmann Khurrana

    Ayushmann Khurrana was quoted as saying, "When you play a character, you have your own thought and that can't be right or wrong. You're following a script, a director and that's your first responsibility...There are all kinds of opinions, you will get backlash when you take one side. You can't escape this."

    Also, a few days ago, Priyanka Chopra had apologised on Twitter and doused the fire before it could spiral out of hand. She tweeted, "I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of Quantico. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change."

    Even film-maker Pooja Bhatt came out in support of Priyanka Chopra recently by tweeting, "When Priyanka Chopra makes a mark for herself Internationally we claim her achievements as our own & then threaten to ban her films & make her apologise for a work of fiction that has been created by someone else. Can we please attempt to be larger than that?"

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 18:07 [IST]
