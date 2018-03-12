 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Confesses That He Was Once Jealous Of Ayushmann Khurrana!

Varun Also Reacted To SRK's Comment About 'Reducing Fees'

He says, "I think it's true. He also produces his own films also so he is creatively also involved. One of the pioneers as an actor. Aur jo wo keh rahe hai sahi keh rahe hai ke paise ka.

The money should not control the creative part of the film. Jitna paisa aap script pe ya film pe daal sake wo behtar hoga. And I think you can work that out. "

Varun On Facing Troubles With Film-makers When It Comes To Fees

Speaking about the same, "Maine toh kabhi yeh face nahi kiya hai problem jab bhi main film karta hoon. I want to look that everyone is safe; the producers are also happy making the film and then you can go ahead. "

Varun On How He Helped Banita For Her First Media Meet

He said, "Banita is just 20 years old and does not know much about how the media functions here.

She doesn't have a manager so Shoojit dada and I just want to make sure she gets the best and is comfortable cause meeting the massive media and paparazzi can be very overwhelming."

Varun On Doing 'October'

He said, "No matter what people say but I need this film more than anyone else in my career. This film is based on honesty. I couldn't remove my shirt, couldn't act cute, nothing, so I had to be me."

Varun On Shoojit Sircar

"I always look at films like this a good film or a bad film. I don't believe that this is a big film and cost of production will be high so it will earn huge. It is always a story, I always look that the people I work with, how much of themselves are they putting into the film."

Varun: I Chased Shoojit Sircar For October

"I can tell with certainty that Shoojit da and Juhi (Chaturvedi) has put everything they could, their personal experiences their love, their passion for cinema into this film.

I was cast last in the movie, first Banita was cast then I was cast and that is how it should be. It shouldn't be like a person should be cast just because his movies are working.

He cast me into this film before Badri or Judwaa released. I literally chased him like I said," Varun added.

Varun: I Need This Film The Most In My Career

"When he narrated the film and why he wants to make this film, I was so moved that I felt 'forget everything, I need this film'. I am saying this today, No matter what people might think, of all the people here, I need this film the most in my career, more than anyone else," Varun concluded.