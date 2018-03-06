 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Cycled 10 Hours With Anushka Sharma In Pillion For Sui Dhaga! Read Details

Producer Maneesh Sharma On His Choice For Casting Anushka Sharma

"We wanted someone who could effortlessly transform herself into a character who is intelligent, strong and expressive even in her silence."

Maneesh Praised Anushka

"Anushka brings in the authenticity and resilient spirit as a performer and a star. Today, moviegoers want to discover and love characters that they connect with."

Maneesh Quoted

"They want to identify themselves with the story and see how convincingly and truthfully actors translate it," he summed it up.

Initial Pictures

The initial pictures from Sui Dhaga confirms that Varun Dhawan is a modest and simple tailor in his town and Anushka Sharma helps him out.

Yash Raj Films

Sui Dhaaga is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner and is directed by Sharat Katariya.

Grand Release

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaga is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28, 2018.