 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Cycled 10 Hours With Anushka Sharma In Pillion For Sui Dhaga! Read Details

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are shooting for their upcoming film Sui Dhaga and Yash Raj Films tweeted a picture of Varun cycling with Anushka in pillion and the caption states that the actor cycled for a stretch of 10 hours in the heat just to get the shot right! Unbelievable, but true! Both the actors are dressed modest and it looks like the storyline revolves around a rural backdrop.
Yash Raj Films tweeted, "Mauji takes Mamta for a cycle ride! @anushkasharma rode pillion as @varundvn cycled for close to 10 hours in the sweltering heat at Chanderi." The shoot was held in Chanderi district, Madhya Pradesh. View the pictures below!
Producer Maneesh Sharma On His Choice For Casting Anushka Sharma
"We wanted someone who could effortlessly transform herself into a character who is intelligent, strong and expressive even in her silence."
Maneesh Praised Anushka
"Anushka brings in the authenticity and resilient spirit as a performer and a star. Today, moviegoers want to discover and love characters that they connect with."
Maneesh Quoted
"They want to identify themselves with the story and see how convincingly and truthfully actors translate it," he summed it up.
Initial Pictures
The initial pictures from Sui Dhaga confirms that Varun Dhawan is a modest and simple tailor in his town and Anushka Sharma helps him out.
Yash Raj Films
Sui Dhaaga is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner and is directed by Sharat Katariya.
Grand Release
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaga is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28, 2018.
Mauji takes Mamta for a cycle ride! @anushkasharma rode pillion as @varundvn cycled for close to 10 hours in the sweltering heat at Chanderi. #SuiDhaaga | @suidhaagafilm #varundhawan #anushkasharma #varunanushka #bts #shootdiaries #mauji #maujimamta #instagramhub #sharatkatariya #maneeshsharma #yrf
A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf) on Mar 5, 2018 at 10:00pm PST