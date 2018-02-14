 »   »   » Varun Dhawan Is Hungry And Ready To Surrender: Shoojit Sircar On Casting Him In October

After making hard-hitting films like "Madras Cafe", "Pink", Shoojit Sircar is ready with his first full-fledged love story, "October", which, he says, will have little glimpses from his life.

"'October' is my take on love, this is the real love I believe in and I have experienced in life. The film has little experiences from my life and from what Juhi (Chaturvedi) has written. This was a difficult film like 'Piku' and 'Madras Cafe'. I do not select stories thinking anything specific, I just go by what I like, what comes to my mind," Shoojit told PTI.



The director says he chose Varun Dhawan for the filmbecause he wanted to tap his potential as an actor and show him in a different light."There are certain potentials that I like to tap as adirector in actors. I tried that with Deepika Padukone,Amitabh Bachchan in 'Piku' and Taapsee Pannu in 'Pink'.



He (Varun) is hungry and ready to surrender and when you find that in an actor, what else do you want. I do not want anybody to do a favour on me, I want someone to come and jump in and say let's do it."



Like Shoojit's previous ventures, this film is also close to everyday reality.



"'Piku' was like everyday affair, when people saw the film, they were like this happens with us everyday. In this film, love is shown through my eyes. What we do not notice about love in life is what I have tried to show."



The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 13, 2018 and it also marks the debut of Banita Sandhu.



Earlier, when Shoojit was asked how Banita came on board, he was quoted as saying, ""Everybody loved Banita in a chewing gum commercial that I had directed. It had almost 40 million hits. While I was shooting the ad film, Juhi (Chaturvedi, the writer) and I were also working on the script (for this film).



So, one day, I clicked a picture of Banita and sent it to Juhi saying, 'She has the potential to fit into the character that we are looking at'."



Credits - PTI

