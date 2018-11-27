 »   »   »  Varun Dhawan Is The Most Insecure Actor, Thinks This Bollywood Celebrity

'Varun Never Asked Me To Direct A Film'

''And he never asked me to make a film for him. When Karan said I'm directing the film, I said (to Varun), 'Now you just put your feet on his shoulders and jump'.''

'I Would Have Given My Right Hand For Anurag Kashyap'

To this Varun said, "Initially, my leaning was always towards the Left side. I loved Black Friday, and all of Sriram Raghavan's films. I would have given my right hand to be launched by Kashyap. But nobody was taking me seriously at that time."

'I Was Obsessed With These Actors'

"I was obsessed with Jim Carrey, Robin Williams, Eddie Murphy, Govinda and Mehmood... All those people who used to do improv comedy. I used to think 'these people are so talented'.''

''And I also used to find such characters not only on the screen but also in real life. There was always used to be a person in the group who used to be the 'jaan' of the group, who does the comedy. The one who used to be the joker, the comedian. I always wanted to be that person.''

'Working With My Father Was The Toughest'

''Working with papa was the toughest. I used to be bullied there. He treated me very badly on the sets. I even cried on the day two of the shoot in my van. My brother came and laughed at me. He said, 'Papa has worked with tough actors like Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. Don't think he'll treat you any different.''

'I Realised My Father Was A Big Director Through A Watchman'

"I first realised (my father) was a big director, through a watchman. We used to live in this building in Bandra and play on the terrace. Once, the watchman came and shouted: ‘Come down!' And to me he said: ‘Your father is a big director, he will punish me'.''

On His Upcoming Film Kalank

I want to do all kinds of cinema. I always function in extremes - either happy or sad. So as I have done mostly happy films recently, I would soon want to do one in the other space.''