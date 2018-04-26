 »   »   » Varun Dhawan On His GF Natasha Dalal: She Wants To Live A Normal Life & My Job Is To Protect Her!

Varun Reveals Why He Keeps His Love Life Under Wraps

"I feel it takes away from your personal life. That's the only reason I don't talk about it because whether you are in or not in, people are going to write about it, there will be blind items."



Natasha Is Uncomfortable With Constant Spotlight

"She is a normal girl, she is a normal kid. She wants to live a normal life and it is my job to protect her."



Varun On Being In A Relationship In Today's Times

"I think it is hard to have a relationship, in general, in 2018. For me or anyone else if you are in a relationship, if you are happy, you are happy. You don't have to prove it to anyone and that's why I don't talk about it."



Is Marriage On The Cards For Varun?

To this the actor replied, "I do, starting a family, marriage are things. I am not someone who just wants to be not married. I pretty much believe in the institution. I don't think there is a date or age to it, it is about feeling. When we feel it is the right time, we will do it. Right now, there are literally no dates to enjoy anything. It is just work at the moment."



Here's How His Girlfriend Natasha Dalal Reacted To 'October'

Varun revealed, "She is happy. She is very happy because most of my school friends are my critics. I really wait for them to see the film and comment on it. This is one film where unanimously I have had my school friends with whom I have not been in touch for 10 years texting me."



Natasha's Reaction To His Character Dan As A Partner

"Oh, you mean anyone would think that I would want a boyfriend like that. She knows me too well. I have to say individual like Dan doesn't exist."

