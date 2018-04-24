 »   »   » Varun Dhawan On His Marriage Plans: One Should Get Married Only When One Feels Like Going For It!

Birthdays Make Varun Happy

I'm absolutely cool about my birthdays, but yes, they do make me happy. I remember when I was a kid, my school friends used to come over and we'd play cricket in our building compound. Today, if I get time, I will play cricket on the (Kalank) sets as well."



Varun On His Birthday Plans

The actor was quoted as saying, "I feel my birthdays are more special for other people. Today, I had to wake up at 7 am to shoot a big scene with Alia. I was prepping for it in the run-up to my birthday, so I am concentrating more on work. Honestly, I don't think I can celebrate a lot."



On His Most Memorable Gift

"One of my cousins bought me a cricket bat once, and I was thrilled. Besides that, kapde aur joote jaisi cheezein gift mein milte hai. But actors ko sab kuch free mein hi milta hai. So, I don't get very happy nowadays when I get gifts. Aur kuch sentimental [gifts from near-and-dear ones] bhi nahi hone wala hai is saal. Itna kaam hai ki time hi nahi hai."



Varun On Teaming Up Again With Alia Bhatt In Kalank

"It was important for us to choose the right film to come back as a pair. People expect a lot from us. Kalank is very special for Karan's production house, as it has been in the making since 2004. I don't want to say too much, as the director [Abhishek Varman] is quite secretive that way."



Is Varun Planning To Get Hitched?

While the grapevine continues to churn out rumors about Varun planning to get hitched to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal this year, the actor on the other hand said, "I honestly believe that one should get married only when one feels like going for it. I don't think you can pick any particular age to get hitched. It should happen at the right time, and I am sure it will be the same for me as well. At the moment, there is no plan as such, but whenever there is, I will let everyone know."

