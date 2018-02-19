 »   »   » WOW! Varun Dhawan Reunites With Karan Johar & Shashank Khaitan For A Warrior Film Titled Rannbhoomi

From Romance To Action Drama

It's confirmed that Varun Dhawan has signed Shashank Khaitan's revenge drama 'Rannbhoomi' which will be produced by Karan Johar. Varun took to his Twitter and wrote, " #RANNBHOOMI. Diwali 2020. A warrior will rise.@karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan @DharmaMovies.

It's Not Just An Epic Story

Rannbhoomi is a love story at heart with an element of revenge at the core of the narrative. It also indulges in emotions and opulence in equal measure.

A Hattrick

Karan Johar was quoted as saying, " Rannbhoomi is Shashank's colossal and ambitious imagination to attempt a hat-trick with Varun and Dharma Productions."

Shashank Spills The Beans About The Film

The filmmaker told a leading daily, "Rannbhoomi is a warrior film, which showcases love, relationships, sacrifices, revenge, and heroism. I remember, I began developing it in December 2015 and shared the idea with Varun, who got excited about it. Now, Karan has given us the wings to fly and we are excited to turn this dream into a reality."

Varun Was Always The First Choice For The Film

A source told Hindustan Times, " Rannbhoomi will be Karan's third collaboration with Varun and Shashank. The trio shares a great equation and their relationship now goes beyond just that of a mentor-protégée.

Varun and Shashank get along really well and although Shashank is currently busy shooting for Dhadak, he has been talking about the new film with Varun. In fact, he wrote the script of the new film with the actor in mind, as he was sure he would only work with him.

Varun, too agreed almost immediately after he heard the script, as he was absolutely impressed with it."

Varun Says Rannbhoomi Is An Ambitious Film With A Beating Heart

The 'Judwaa 2' actor was quoted as saying, "Shashank is not only a close friend, he's also a film-maker whom I have tremendous respect for. Our association has always been successful and magical, and we decided to take our alliance further and create a mammoth spectacle. Dharma is home for the both of us, and what better team than this to collaborate on a Diwali celebration? Rannbhoomi is an ambitious film with a beating heart."

Mark The Date

Varun Dhawan starrer Rannbhoomi will be hitting the theatrical screens on Diwali 2020.