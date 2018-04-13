 »   »   » Varun Dhawan's October Movie Review: Live Audience Updates

Related Articles
- October Review: Varun Dhawan's Heartfelt Act Evokes A Different Fragrance Of Love & It Lingers Long!
- October Box Office Collection Prediction! Varun Dhawan's Starrer Expected To Earn Rs 7 Crore
- INTERVIEW! Varun Dhawan: My Idea About Love Has Gone Back To What It Should Be
- Varun Dhawan Reveals His Shooting Experience Of 'October' & It Is Anything But Bed Of Roses
- Shoojit Sircar On Not Watching A Single Film Of Varun Dhawan: Our Planets Don't Match At All
- After Sanjay Dutt, A Biopic On Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Hints Which Actor Will Fit Into His Shoes!
- With Baaghi 2, Tiger ROARS Ahead Of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Varun Dhawan!
- NOT Ranveer Singh! Varun Dhawan Is The Highest Paid Performer At IPL Opening Night?
- Varun Dhawan: Success Is A Double-edged Sword!
- Imtiaz Ali Keen To Cast Varun Dhawan In His Next After His Film With Shahid Kapoor Fails To Happen?
- Varun Dhawan Shares His 'Hichki' Moment With Rani Mukerji & It Involves Sridevi & Madhuri Dixit
- After Ranveer Singh And Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan Makes It To The 100 Crore Club!
- An Actor's Life Can Sometimes Feel Fake: Varun Dhawan
The much-awaited film of Varun Dhawan, October has finally hit the theatres. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also marks the debut of Banita Sandhu. The movie depicts the story of two hotel interns Dan (Varun Dhawan) & Shiuli (Banita Sandhu), who enjoys their life to the fullest. Things go kaput when a series of unfortunate events smash their lives. How they get rid of these circumstance forms the plot of October.
While, celebs like Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar are singing praises for the lead characters of the film, let's see what our 'janta-janardhan' has to say about October.
D Rishabh Shukla @drishabh_shukla
"Go n watch #October for unforgettable experience...One word for @Varun_dvn "Brilliant"... Lovely Background Music... @ShoojitSircar" [sic]
Freaky RJ @Freaky_rj
"#October the entire star cast is fabulous and @Varun_dvn is great like Everytime this Varun Dhawan- @ShoojitSircar collaboration you can't afford to miss the bond of the film maked you happy." [sic]
n. @DinShagnaDan
"So far..so good. Seriously @Varun_dvn why do you do those cringe-worthy Judwaa2s when you can shine as DAN. Loving the visuals and story so far. #October." [sic]
shq Kabeer @KabeerKahinKa
"When love goes beyond Romance, and is just pure love, that's the movie October for me. Bohot rulaya yaar tumne @Varun_dvn @ShoojitSircar @BanitaSandhu and the of the amazing supporting cast. Loved you all! #OctoberReview #October #VarunDhawan #ShoojitSircar." [sic]
Richa @Richa_kaif
"Saw #October today... It's really an amazing movie...our hero had done so superb performance in this movie... Nd he really nailed it as being #DAN...really luv ur performance @Varun_dvn sir... Soo awesome." [sic]
arth @Parth7055
"Film #October's name is 100% wrong. The name should be "Banita in Hospital" and audience at home! "[sic]
Abhishek Parihar @BlogDrive
"@Varun_dvn has a strong mass following who will not appreciate or relate to #October but he will surely gain a series of new Urban fans. @ShoojitSircar has given master class direction. However if team had sorted out the slow pace it could be a commercialy viable product." [sic]
Asif Ali @AsifAli00r
"What a superb movie #October , I think @Varun_dvn is next Mr. perfectionist after Amir khan . He is a superstar but down to earth. #OctoberLove." [sic]
Going by live audience review, it's pretty clear that Varun's fans are totally loving the never-seen-before side of the actor.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.