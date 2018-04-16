 »   »   » Varun Dhawan's Wish List: Actor Says He Wants To Work With Shankar & SS Rajamouli!

Related Articles
Varun Dhawan is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. With a string of back-to-back successes and his latest release 'October' receiving rave reviews from all nooks and corners, the actor is currently on cloud nine. The audience is applauding Varun to took up a film like this unconventional love story.
And now we hear that Varun has expressed his desire to work in Tamil and Telugu films. Recently while speaking to a certain section, the 'October' actor revealed that he wants to work with these two big names from the South. Scroll down to read more-
Varun Reveals His Wish-list
A Behindthewoods report quoted Varun as saying, " "I want to work with Shankar and SS Rajamouli sir sometime in future."
He Always Wanted To Be Debut As A Hero In Tamil Or Telugu Cinema
Varun revealed, "I have always wanted to debut as a hero in Tamil or Telugu cinema. Ram Charan is my good friend, and he asked me to learn Telugu."
He Is Influenced By South Cinema
The actor further added, "I love watching South Indian cinema and am influenced by their choices - films like Arjun Reddy or Mercury, for instance. Let's not even talk about how Malayalam films are the king of content."
Varun Is A Keen Observer Of South Films
While speaking to IndiaGlitz in an interview, Varun said, "The films that my father made in the 90s and even now Judwaa 2 was a remake of Chiranjeevi's previous work 'Hello Brother'. So, obviously there's a liking. He had done so many remakes of South films. Also his films too were remade in the South. For example Aankhen. I am a keen observer of the cinema made in the South'."
The South Connection
"I have actually grown up with two actresses from the South. I and Tamannaah Bhatia went to the same school in Mumbai. Hansika Motwani and I lived in the same building. Today they are bigger stars than me. I think from my school, a lot of girls went down and did well."
He Is Looking Forward To Watch Rangasthalam
Varun who is good friends with Ram Charan says, "I haven't seen Ram Charan's new film. But I have heard that it's amazing. I am looking forward to watch it."
Varun is currently busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga- Made In India opposite Anushka Sharma. He will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's next co-starring Katrina Kaif and Prabhudheva.
