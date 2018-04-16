 »   »   » Varun Dhawan's Wish List: Actor Says He Wants To Work With Shankar & SS Rajamouli!

Varun Reveals His Wish-list

A Behindthewoods report quoted Varun as saying, " "I want to work with Shankar and SS Rajamouli sir sometime in future."



He Always Wanted To Be Debut As A Hero In Tamil Or Telugu Cinema

Varun revealed, "I have always wanted to debut as a hero in Tamil or Telugu cinema. Ram Charan is my good friend, and he asked me to learn Telugu."



He Is Influenced By South Cinema

The actor further added, "I love watching South Indian cinema and am influenced by their choices - films like Arjun Reddy or Mercury, for instance. Let's not even talk about how Malayalam films are the king of content."



Varun Is A Keen Observer Of South Films

While speaking to IndiaGlitz in an interview, Varun said, "The films that my father made in the 90s and even now Judwaa 2 was a remake of Chiranjeevi's previous work 'Hello Brother'. So, obviously there's a liking. He had done so many remakes of South films. Also his films too were remade in the South. For example Aankhen. I am a keen observer of the cinema made in the South'."











The South Connection

"I have actually grown up with two actresses from the South. I and Tamannaah Bhatia went to the same school in Mumbai. Hansika Motwani and I lived in the same building. Today they are bigger stars than me. I think from my school, a lot of girls went down and did well."



He Is Looking Forward To Watch Rangasthalam

Varun who is good friends with Ram Charan says, "I haven't seen Ram Charan's new film. But I have heard that it's amazing. I am looking forward to watch it."

